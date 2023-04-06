Amritsar lads get 300-run lead against Ropar on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 5

Amritsar lads got a 300-run lead against Ropar on the second day of the three-day final of the Panjab Inter-District U-25 Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, here today.

Resuming from their overnight total of 382/4, Amritsar lads posted 484 runs before getting all out in 121 overs. In reply, Ropar lads were bundled out for 214 runs.

In their second innings, Amritsar lads were playing at 30 for no loss at the draw of stumps. Overnight unbeaten Kuwar Pathak and Akahsdeep Singh Sandhu gave a good start to the team. The duo extended their fifth wicket partnership further to raise 130 runs. Pathak scored 156 off 198 balls (16 boundaries and five sixes) before falling prey to Harry Dhaliwal.

Later, Sumit Sharma and Sandhu raised a 49-run partnership before the former was caught by Jeevanjot Singh off Dhaliwal for 38. Dhaliwal strike again as he accounted for Arjun Pappal (4) and Sandhu (67 off 128 balls, with seven boundaries and one six), while Anush Prashar claimed the wickets of Deepanshu Chadha (14) and Vashish Mehra (13) to restrict Amritsar to 484 runs. Dhaliwal took 6/83, while Prashar claimed 3/112.

In reply, Ropar innings witnessed fall of wickets at regular intervals. However, Mayank Gupta (54 off 45 balls, with 11 boundaries), Jashanpreet Singh Chechi (42 off 46 balls, with seven boundaries), Madhav Singh Pathania (38 off 28 balls, with three boundaries and three sixes) and Prashar (31 off 55 balls, with three boundaries and one six) remained the main scorer for the side. Sumit and Pappal claimed three wickets each for the bowling side, while Chadha took 2/34. Mehra and Ramandeep also claimed one wicket each.

After claiming a 270-run lead, Amritsar openers posted 30 for no loss at the draw of stumps in their second innings. Aseem Kholi (15) and Taranveer Singh Randhawa (8) remained unbeaten.

Selection committees announced

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cricket Association has appointed senior and junior selection committees comprising five members each. Dilsher Khanna, Honorary Secretary, Punjab Cricket Association, said in terms of the decision of the general body and further in consultation with former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh, selection committees (men) had been appointed.

The senior selection committee (men) includes Sapan Chopra (chairman), Karan Goel, Harminder Singh, Bablu Kumar and Bhupinder Singh (junior) as members, whereas the junior cricket committee (men) consists of Ankur Sondhi (chairman), Arun Kumar Bedi, Varun Khanna, Ankit Pursharthy and Manish Bhatia as members.