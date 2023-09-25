Amritsar native in police net for posing as Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 24

The CIA staff of Mohali arrested an Amritsar native for impersonating as Chief Secretary of Haryana.

The suspect, Sarabjit Singh Sandhu, a purported immigration agent, was arrested from Shivjot Enclave, Kharar, on September 22. The police recovered several fake identity cards of high-profile government officials and walkie-talkie sets from him. A licensed .45 bore pistol, issued on a fake address of Patiala, has also been recovered from him.

The police said he used to dupe people on the pretext of facilitating in immigration services and used to paste fake stickers, stamps of foreign countries on passports to earn crores.

The suspect used to impersonate as the Chief Secretary of Haryana and had put a fake flag on his luxury vehicle with blue beacon atop, flanked by two escort vehicles. He had employed three-four armed private security guards.

Sources said several cases were already registered against him in Punjab.

A case under Sections 406, 417, 420, 46, 468, 471 and 474 of the IPC and Arms Act has now been registered at the City Kharar police station.

He was produced in court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

