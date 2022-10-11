Amyra claims gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Amyra Verma claimed a gold medal in the girls’ U-8 floor event on the opening day of the 2nd Tricity Sub-Junior Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship today. Amyra scored 6.10 points to claim the top spot.

Tanisha claimed the second position with 5.40 points, while Hardika and Anna finished at joint third position by scoring 5.10 points.

In the boys’ U-8 event, Vedant (5.50 points), Kanisk (5.10 points) and Viraj (5 points) claimed top three positions, respectively. Jashanpreet Singh and Paramjot Singh were awarded special prizes.

In the girls’ U-10 event, Vaanya (6.50 points) and Saesha (5.10 points) claimed top two positions, respectively, while Lavanya and Adiliya claimed joint third position by scoring 5.00 points each.

In the beam event, Vaanya (6.50 points), Saesha (5.10 points), Yana Kulharia and Adiliya (5.00 points each) claimed top three positions, respectively.

Aahan Rathore (6.0 points) won the boys’ U-10 gold medal in the floor exercise event. Sheryan Arora (5.50 points) finished second, while Devom Sapra and Vardaan (5.40 points) claimed joint third position. In the vault event, Sapra (7.50 points) and Nilav Dahiva (7.10 points) claimed top two positions, respectively, while Praduman and Sheryan Arora scored 6.90 points each to finish third.