Padma Shri: Jagdish Lal Ahuja — An honour well-deserved

Nirmal Ahuja, wife of the late Jagdish Lal Ahuja, popularly known as Langar Baba, receives the Padma Shri, awarded to him in 2020, from UT Adviser Dharam Pal in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The award ceremony could not be held in 2020 owing to the Covid pandemic. He had passed away on November 30, 2021.
