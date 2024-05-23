Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

AAP candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Malvinder Singh Kang took his election campaign to the Bar Room of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today.

A few pleasantries and a quick speech enlisting his priorities for the constituency and the AAP government’s achievements in two years were followed by catching up with his old friends and colleagues.

He said, “We addressed the Bar and put forth our agenda. My focus today was to emphasise that it is the duty of the Bar to uphold the value and integrity of the Constitution. We got a positive response.”

With a hectic schedule beginning at 7 am and stretching way past 11 pm followed by core committee meetings, Kang said he intended to put every ounce of energy into his maiden attempt at the General Election.

The 45-year-old politician, locked in a four-sided contest in his maiden attempt to make it to the Parliament, ardently appealed to the lawyers to vote for and support him on June 1.

The two-time president of Panjab University Students Union, Kang, was also an avid basketball player and still tries his hand at three-pointers once in a while, his friends recalled.

Kang completed his MA (History) from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2002 and his Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the same institution in 2007. He boasts off a sizeable friend circle in the Tricity, having studied here and built his political career from scratch in the city. Once the state general secretary of the Punjab BJP, Kang quit the saffron party in October 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws and joined AAP in July 2021. His candidature for the Anandpur Sahib seat, a Sikh-dominated electorate, is also guided by the fact that he is said to be a prominent Sikh face in the party.

In the evening, Kang, a resident of Sector 62, Mohali, went on a door-to-door canvassing in the Phase 3B2 market along with his workers, met with shopkeepers and the visitors there and listened to their views on the General Election. He ended the short conversations with an appeal to vote for and support him. “The outing would end by bowing in front of a deity in a temple in Kansal. After which, planning for the next day would begin,” he said.

