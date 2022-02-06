Anandpur Sahib MP seeks votes for Congress's Balbir Sidhu

Mohali, February 5
Mohali has witnessed a wave of development in the past five years under Balbir Sidhu. This was stated by Manish Tiwari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, while calling upon Mohali voters to ensure win for Balbir Sidhu, Congress candidate from Mohali, in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Manish Tiwari was speaking during an election meeting of Balbir Sidhu at Kumbra village here today. He said Balbir Sidhu completed his job to the perfection in the past five years as the Mohali MLA.
“Sidhu has taken care of medical infrastructure. A 350-bed new Civil Hospital in Sector 66 has been sanctioned and a 30-bed Community Health Centre in Phase 3B1 has been made operational,” said Tiwari.
Tiwari said, “Sidhu brought Punjab’s fourth medical college in Mohali. To give further push to education, the foundation stone of a government nursing college in Phase 6 here has been laid. A BSc nursing college is also being set up in the government college right in front of the Medical College.”
Sidhu made relentless efforts to improve transportation and solve traffic problem in Mohali. The demand to ease traffic congestion at the Landran chowk had also been resolved, Tiwari said.
“Basic civic infrastructure in the rural areas has also been improved,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...