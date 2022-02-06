Anandpur Sahib MP seeks votes for Congress's Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

Mohali has witnessed a wave of development in the past five years under Balbir Sidhu. This was stated by Manish Tiwari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, while calling upon Mohali voters to ensure win for Balbir Sidhu, Congress candidate from Mohali, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Manish Tiwari was speaking during an election meeting of Balbir Sidhu at Kumbra village here today. He said Balbir Sidhu completed his job to the perfection in the past five years as the Mohali MLA.

“Sidhu has taken care of medical infrastructure. A 350-bed new Civil Hospital in Sector 66 has been sanctioned and a 30-bed Community Health Centre in Phase 3B1 has been made operational,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari said, “Sidhu brought Punjab’s fourth medical college in Mohali. To give further push to education, the foundation stone of a government nursing college in Phase 6 here has been laid. A BSc nursing college is also being set up in the government college right in front of the Medical College.”

Sidhu made relentless efforts to improve transportation and solve traffic problem in Mohali. The demand to ease traffic congestion at the Landran chowk had also been resolved, Tiwari said.

“Basic civic infrastructure in the rural areas has also been improved,” he said.