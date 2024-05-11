Anandpur Sahib neglected by ex-MPs: BJP nominee

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib Subhash Sharma paid obeisance at various temples on Lord Parshuram Jayanti today.

During a meeting with the Brahmin community and other people, Sharma cornered the Congress and SAD on the issue of lack of development in Anandpur Sahib and said former MPs never paid attention towards development works due to which the Lok Sabha constituency was continuously lagging behind.

“Therefore, I appeal to the people of Anandpur Sahib to give an opportunity to PM Modi this time,” he said, while assuring people that they would not give any chance to complain.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Congress #Mohali