Anandpur Sahib to see ‘green’ elections: General Observer

Mohali, May 17
The General Election Observer of Anandpur Sahib, Dr Heera Lal, today, accompanied by Police Observer Sandeep Gajanan Dewan and Expenditure Monitor Shilpi Sinha, held a meeting with District Election Officers, SSPs and Assistant Returning Officers of the Anandpur Sahib constituency. The meeting was held with the aim of turning the Election Commission’s slogan of holding ‘green elections’ to reality.
The General Observer said, “Our slogan should be a free, fair, transparent and environment friendly election process. For this purpose, political parties and candidates should be encouraged not to use single-use plastic items.”
Dr Heera Lal asked Returning Officers, District Election Officers, Assistant Returning Officers and DSPs to implement the green election plan in principle, adding that the necessary guidelines would be given to the polling parties too.
He said that besides making the arrangements for the General Election for voters, different types of plants should also be made available for booths on the polling day so that the voters may observe the festival of democracy by planting the saplings in their houses too. He added that this way they would be able to implement the concept of ‘green elections’ in its true spirit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...