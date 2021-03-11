Anant logs easy win in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

Punjab’s Anant Gupta overpowered Haryana’s Kanak Kataria 6-0, 6-0 to move into the boys’ U-18 second round, on the opening day of the Roots AITA CS (7) Tournament today.

Chandigarh’s Pragun Thakur defeated Daksh Rajpurohit 6-0, 6-1 and Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar ousted Dhruv Beotra 6-2, 6-2. Haryana’s Aranav Sungh came from one set down to defeat Tashi of Himachal Pradesh 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 and Abhinav Sharma defeated Gursant Singh 6-1, 6-0. Delhi’s Yash Rana defeated Vedik Bhawta and Vismay Nair overpowered Arnav Gautam by identical scores of 6-0, 6-0. Ayush Sungh was leading 6-3 against Param Sidana, when the latter conceded the match. In the boys’ U-14 first round, Punjab’s Arnav Singh defeated Abhayveer Singh 6-2, 6-4 and Tashi overpowered Harshit Tyagi 6-0, 6-2.

Dhruv Beotra also marched ahead by defeating Param Sidana 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Shauryaveer Singh, meanwhile, defeated Ojaswi Jain 6-1, 6-0 and Kavin Grover overpcame a tough challenge by Amrat Chaudhary 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-1. Aksh Preet Singh defeated Ameya Gupta 6-0, 6-1 and Vrishin Awasthi blanked Japnit Charaya 6-0, 6-0, Prabhsifat Singh defeated sixth seed Arnav Gautam 6-4, 6-1 and Sarabeshwar Singh defeated Aarush Sood 6-3, 6-1. Arihant Rawat also marched ahead by defeating Divyansh Vats 6-0, 6-0.