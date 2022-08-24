Anant Singh Ahlawat leads on Day 1 of Samarvir Sahi Golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Haryana’s Anant Singh Ahlawat played the best round of the opening day and returned a card of 4-under 68, with six birdies, on the opening day of the 22nd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. The tournament is backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

“It’s a good start to the tournament and I am looking forward to maintaining the lead. The greens were in perfect conditions and I took full advantage of the conditions here,” said Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Karanveer Singha had the second best round of the day. He played a 3-under par round of 69, which included an eagle on the 17th hole. As many as four players were tied at 2-under par rounds of 70. Shaurya Binu from Karnataka, local contender Vasu Sehgal, Harimohan Singh and Vinamra Anand from Uttar Pradesh remained tied at third position.

Arjun Singh Bhatiam, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Vedant Sirohi, Rohit and Manjot Singh claimed carded 1 under round of 71. Haryana’s Tanay Keshwar and Rajasthan’s Abhimanyu Rathore missed the cut. The mid way cut will be applied after two rounds and the top 50 ties will play the final two rounds. Earlier, as many as 84 golfers teed off for the first round.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dr Gurdeep Singh Kochhar, vice-president, Chandigarh Golf Club.

The annual feature of the Chandigarh Golf Club, this tournament is organised in the memory of Samarvir Sahi, who was a talented young golfer and a graduated from Albright College, USA. He was a childhood friend of former international golfers Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl and Harmeet Kahlon. Sahi died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994.

