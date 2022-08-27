Anant Singh Ahlawat of Haryana wins Samarvir Sahi golf title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Anant Singh Ahlawat of Haryana has won the 22nd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in an exciting playoff against Vinamra Anand of Uttar Pradesh.

The final round of the championship, played at the Chandigarh Golf Club, started off with Vinamra and Karanveer Singha of Chandigarh teeing off jointly tied at 6 under par score of 210. They were closely followed by Anant who started the day at 5 under par score of 211. In an exciting finish, Vinamra and Anant were tied after 18 holes at 5 under par scored of 283 to go into the playoff. Shaurya Bhattacharya of Delhi had a good round of 2 under par 70 to finish third with a total score of 4 under 284.

City golfer Karanveer, who had played consistent golf throughout the week, ended up finishing fourth with a 3 under par score of 284 over four days.

Ahlawat said, “It was a good course to play on. I struggled on seventh and the 18th hole but overcame the barrier. I was lucky to win the playoff. My next tournament is in Bengaluru. It helped that I was familiar with the Chandigarh Golf course, though I practised at the Panchkula golf club.”

The Chandigarh golfer said he was thankful to the Sahi family to give him an opportunity to compete with the best players of India. The last edition of the tournament was won by city golfer Mansukh Sandhu.

The UT Sports Director, Sanyam Garg, gave away the prizes to the winners. As many as 84 top amateur golfers from across the nation vied for top honours. The tournament was backed by the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

About the tourney