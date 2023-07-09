Ananya wins powerlifting gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Ananya, a student The Gurukul, Zirakpur, lifted a total of 225 kg weight to win gold medal in the sub junior 84 kg during the 17th Senior (Women), 14th Junior (Women) and 14th Sub Junior (Girls) Powerlifting Championship at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Sector 56 lift title Public Sports Club, Sector 56, won the overall trophy by scoring 41 points. Weight Lifting Coaching Centre, Sector 42, claimed the second position with 22 points and Sports Complex, Sarangpur, finished overall third with 20 points.

In the sub junior 43 kg category, Khushi claimed the top position by lifting 155 kg, followed by Sanya (145 kg) and Khushman (120 kg). In the sub junior 47 kg category, Monika (192.5 kg) and Khushi (170 kg) claimed first two positions, while in the junior 47 kg category event, Archana won the gold medal by lifting 197.5 kg, followed by Kangna (115 kg).

In the senior 47 kg category, Kamaljeet Kaur (115 kg) claimed the gold medal. In the sub junior 52 kg category, Shagun (157.5 kg) and Annu Sahani (130 kg) won the top two positions and in the junior 52 kg category, Komal Preet Kaur claimed the top position by lifting 137.5 kg. Vishali Garg finished second (122.5kg).

In the senior 52 kg category, Mahima lifted 177.5 kg to claim first position, while Aarzoo (160 kg) finished second. In the junior 57 kg event, Sumit won the gold by lifting 205 kg and in the senior 63 kg category, Harjeet Kaur (265 kg) and Nivetha (190 kg) claimed top two positions.

In the Master (I) 63 kg category, Anita Gupta lifted 157.5 kg to claim gold and in the Master (II) 63 kg event, Shushma Sharma won the first position (222.5 kg). In the sub junior 63 kg category, Diksha (165 kg) and Kalpna Kumari (150 kg) won the honours, while in the junior 63kg category, Hreetika (292.5 kg) bagged the top spot.

In the junior 69 kg category, Sonam (170 kg) and Tania Sharma (145 kg) claimed top positions and in the senior 69 kg category, Neha Nagpal (257.5 kg) and Kusham (240 kg) claimed medals. Navjot Choudhary (215 kg) won gold in the sub junior 76 kg category. In the junior 84 kg category, Mansi lifted 125 kg for gold. In the sub junior 84+kg category, Sanna claimed first position by lifting 172.5 kg.