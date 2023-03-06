Aneesh, Jyoti run to glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, march 5

Aneesh Chandel, Rohit and Pradeep Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively, in the men’s 21-km marathon category during the “Narsee Monjee Half Marathon International Women’s Day Run”. In the women’s category, Jyoti claimed first position, followed by Vinita Gujar at second and Mukesh Kumari at third.

Mukul Kumar claimed men’s 10-km gold, followed by Ravi Chauhan at second and Naveen Sharma at the third spot. In the women’s category, Kavita, Vandana and Manisha Mehra claimed top three positions, respectively.

In the men’s 5-km run, Rahul Maurya bagged first position, Abuzar Khan stood second and Ankit Kumar bagged third spot. In the women’s category, Jaspal Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur and Antima Gupta claimed top three positions, respectively.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away prizes to the winners.