Anganwadi workers block Jaloli toll plaza, leaders detained, let off

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 3

Hundreds of anganwadi workers, who were marching towards the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in protest against the non-fulfilment of the promise regarding financial incentives by the Central and Haryana governments, were stopped by the police from reaching Chandigarh.

Subsequently, the workers blocked the Jaloli toll plaza on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway for over an hour. However, the protesters were dispersed by the police using “mild force” and were subsequently detained before leaving them kilometres away.

Several leaders of various unions were also taken into custody and later let off.

AR Sindhu, general secretary of the All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH), and national secretary of CITU, alleged that the protesting anganwadi workers were “manhandled” during the confrontation and one of them had to be taken to the hospital.

Against the alleged misconduct, the workers announced that they would stage a protest outside the SP office in every district on March 5.

The anganwadi workers, under the banner of various Left-leaning organisations, had decided to assemble at Yavanika Park in Sector 5 before marching towards the state Assembly in Chandigarh.

Vehicles carrying the anganwadi workers, however, were stopped by the police in Ambala, following which they walked kilometres to reach the Jaloli toll plaza

The anganwadi workers are demanding an increase in their honorarium.