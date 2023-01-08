Anil Mehta appointed special ED counsel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Advocate Anil Mehta has been appointed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice as special counsel to represent the Directorate of Enforcement before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He has also been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to appear before the Special Court (PMLA) in Chandigarh. Mehta, currently representing the Union Territory of Chandigarh as its senior standing counsel, has been empanelled for three years.

Mehta is an alumnus of the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, and represents government organisations such as NHAI, the FCI, the Central University of Haryana and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In 2014, he was appointed deputy advocate-general of Haryana and joined the Chandigarh Administration as additional standing counsel in 2018. During his tenure as the additional standing counsel, he appeared before the High Court in various important matters such as apartment matter, minority status of schools and the MC elections to name a few.