Anil Vij awards Rs 50K to Asian Games medallist

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 4

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today announced to give Rs 50,000 from his discretionary fund as incentive to Sarabjot Singh, who recently returned from China after winning a gold and a sliver in team events in Asian Games.

Sarabjot Singh, a resident of Dheen village of Ambala, won gold medal in 10m air pistol men’s team event and a sliver in mixed team event.

He met the minister at the latter’s residence in Ambala Cantonment.

While congratulating the shooter, Vij said, “Sarabjot has won laurels for the country at Asian Games. A shooting range was set up in the Central Phoenix Club of Ambala Cantonment where Sarabjot practised and learned shooting. The players of Ambala are getting international-level facilities here. We have also provided all-weather swimming pool, gymnastics, football stadium and badminton hall to our players. We endeavour to provide more facilities to players so that they keep winning medals at international events.”

Sarabjot thanked the minister for his support and improving sports facilities in Ambala.

Earlier in the day, the minister inspected the proposed site of Civil Enclave in Ambala Cantonment. The land is being cleared for the foundation stone-laying ceremony to be held on October 15. Vij also held a meeting with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Ambala for the widening of a stretch of NH-44 in front of the Parao police station.

