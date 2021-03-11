Anil wins men singles TT title

Chandigarh, August 14
Anil Kumar defeated SK Sadana 11-5 11-4 11-5 to win the men’s singles 70+ years title, during the 6th Chandigarh State Masters Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex here today.
Earlier, in the semis, Anil Kumar defeated Balbir Singh 11-8 11-8 11-9, while Sadana ousted Pitanjli Sharma 11-9 11-7 11-9.
Jawahar Lal Bhandari overpowered Subhash Chandra Sharma 11-8 11-5 11-8 to win the men’s 65+ years final. Sharma earlier defeated RK Chug 10-12 5-11 11-6 12-10 11-6, while Bhandari got the better of P Chakravarti 11-6 11-9 11-4.
In the 60+ final, NK Banga defeated Sunil Manchanda 9-11 11-5 14-12. In semis, Banga defeated Amritpal Singh 8-11 11-8 11-9 13-11 and Manchanda ousted Sanjay Sharma 11-6 6-11 3-11 11-7.
Harish Kakkar won the men’s 50+ final by defeating Paramjit Singh 11-4 11-4 7-11 11-3. Earlier, Paramjit defeated Ashwani Sharma 11-6 8-11 11-6 11-7 and Kakkar won over Suresh 11-8 15-13 11-6.
MA Khan won the 40+ title by recording a comeback 9-11 11-8 11-4 9-11 11-7 win over Animesh. In semis, Animesh defeated Umesh Rajpal 11-8 9-11 12-10 11-7 and Khan ousted Vishal 11-8 11-6 11-8.
In the women’s 50+ title clash, Rama Kakkar defeated Saroj Arora 11-6 11-8 11-7. Shally Dhawan won the women’s 40+ final by defeating Gurwinder Kaur 11-7 11-9 11-3. In semis, Shally defeated Sukhwinder Kaur 11-1 11-4 11-5 and Gurwinder Kaur overpowered Neeru Malik 11-9 8-11 11-7 10-12 11-9.
Results
70+ men doubles final: Balbir Singh/Patanjali Sharma bt SK Sidana/Anil Kumar Gupta 11-7 11-8 11-9
65+ men doubles final: CM Sharma/Subhash Chandra Sharma bt JL Bhandari/P Chakravarthy 11-5 7-11 11-5 11-6
60+ men doubles final: NK Banga/Sunjay Sharma bt Avtar Singh/Sunil Manchanda 11-8 11-9 6-11 11-6
50+ men doubles final: Sanjeev Sharma/Paramjit Singh bt OP Nagpal/Suresh Madaan 11-2 11-7 11-7
40+ men doubles final: MA Khan/Avinash bt Vishal Prakash/Sumit Jangra 11-9 11-7 11-5
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission