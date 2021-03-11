Anil wins men singles TT title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Anil Kumar defeated SK Sadana 11-5 11-4 11-5 to win the men’s singles 70+ years title, during the 6th Chandigarh State Masters Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex here today.

Earlier, in the semis, Anil Kumar defeated Balbir Singh 11-8 11-8 11-9, while Sadana ousted Pitanjli Sharma 11-9 11-7 11-9.

Jawahar Lal Bhandari overpowered Subhash Chandra Sharma 11-8 11-5 11-8 to win the men’s 65+ years final. Sharma earlier defeated RK Chug 10-12 5-11 11-6 12-10 11-6, while Bhandari got the better of P Chakravarti 11-6 11-9 11-4.

In the 60+ final, NK Banga defeated Sunil Manchanda 9-11 11-5 14-12. In semis, Banga defeated Amritpal Singh 8-11 11-8 11-9 13-11 and Manchanda ousted Sanjay Sharma 11-6 6-11 3-11 11-7.

Harish Kakkar won the men’s 50+ final by defeating Paramjit Singh 11-4 11-4 7-11 11-3. Earlier, Paramjit defeated Ashwani Sharma 11-6 8-11 11-6 11-7 and Kakkar won over Suresh 11-8 15-13 11-6.

MA Khan won the 40+ title by recording a comeback 9-11 11-8 11-4 9-11 11-7 win over Animesh. In semis, Animesh defeated Umesh Rajpal 11-8 9-11 12-10 11-7 and Khan ousted Vishal 11-8 11-6 11-8.

In the women’s 50+ title clash, Rama Kakkar defeated Saroj Arora 11-6 11-8 11-7. Shally Dhawan won the women’s 40+ final by defeating Gurwinder Kaur 11-7 11-9 11-3. In semis, Shally defeated Sukhwinder Kaur 11-1 11-4 11-5 and Gurwinder Kaur overpowered Neeru Malik 11-9 8-11 11-7 10-12 11-9.

Results

70+ men doubles final: Balbir Singh/Patanjali Sharma bt SK Sidana/Anil Kumar Gupta 11-7 11-8 11-9

65+ men doubles final: CM Sharma/Subhash Chandra Sharma bt JL Bhandari/P Chakravarthy 11-5 7-11 11-5 11-6

60+ men doubles final: NK Banga/Sunjay Sharma bt Avtar Singh/Sunil Manchanda 11-8 11-9 6-11 11-6

50+ men doubles final: Sanjeev Sharma/Paramjit Singh bt OP Nagpal/Suresh Madaan 11-2 11-7 11-7

40+ men doubles final: MA Khan/Avinash bt Vishal Prakash/Sumit Jangra 11-9 11-7 11-5