Anindita Mitra takes stock of works in Sector 15, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Anindita Mitra, today visited Sector 15 to take stock of the ongoing development works and know the issues faced by area residents.

The visit started at 6.30 am. It was the third ‘on-foot’ visit of the Commissioner along with a team of engineers concerned. The MC chief will make ‘on-foot’ visits in all sectors.

She was accompanied by Saurabh Joshi, area councillor, the Chief Engineer, all superintending engineers and Executive Engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of the MC, RWA office-bearers and local residents.

Mitra reached a park in the sector where she asked the engineers concerned of the horticulture wing to maintain it properly and prepare estimates for its landscaping. On the issue of dark spot at the underpass from Sector 15 to Sector 11, the Commissioner asked the engineers to provide an early solution to the problem. In case the area fell under the jurisdiction of the UT Administration, they should take up the matter with it and ensure the area was well-lit.

The Commissioner visited the vendor zone and on a complaint of local residents, she directed the officers concerned to check the licences of vendors. She directed that no vendor without licence be allowed to occupy space at the site. She also asked to manage the parking of vehicles at the vending zone.

The MC chief asked the engineers concerned to remove encroachments and do not allow unauthorised vendors around the old oil depot in the evening hours. She also asked to remove encroachments near the Sampark Centre and ensure proper maintenance of a park behind the centre.

Mitra also asked the public health engineers to sort out the issue of waterlogging in Sector 15-C and D and make provision of road gullies near the low-lying areas.

Saurabh Joshi also brought to the notice of the Commissioner the parking woes in the market.