Anirudh-Arnav win tennis title in straight sets

Chandigarh, May 12
The pair of Anirudh Sangra and Arnav Bishnoi outplayed Lakshya Gupta and Keshav Dangi in straight sets 6-1 6-3 to win the boys’ U-18 doubles title, on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament held here today.
In the boys’ U-18 semifinals, third seed Sangra defeated Dangi 6-1 6-1 and sixth seed Manipur’s Bhicky Sagolshem easily overpowered local contender Parmarth Kaushik 6-0 6-0 to set up the title clash.
In the girls’ U-18 semis, top seed Riya Kaushik struggled hard before defeating fourth seed Vanya Arora of Haryana. Vanya claimed the first set in a tie-break 6-7(5). However, Riya bounced back in the match by winning the next two sets 6-3 6-1. She will be facing second seed Radha Sadhra in the final.
Radha from the city beat third seed Punjab’s Mehakpreet Kaur 6-1 6-2.
