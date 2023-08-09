Anjali triumphs in javelin throw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Anjali claimed gold medal in the girls’ U-8 category with a throw of 11.45m during the 2nd Chandigarh State Javelin Throw Athletics Championship at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Gurmahar Kaur (10m) and Tara Singh (9.94m) claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

In the boys’ U-8 category, Bhavy (14.31m), Abhimanyu (13.02m) and Natik (11.16m) claimed medals. Vikas Thapa (18.05m), Gurveer Singh (16.73m) and Randeep Chauhan (16.40m) won medals in the boys’ U-10 event. In the boys’ U-18 category, Harsh Rawat (62.82m), Krishananshu (42.04m) and Susheel Singh (36.11m) won the first three positions.

Mahak (19.40m), Aaradhaya Singh (15.90m) and Hitanshi (14.46m) won the top three positions in the girls’ U-12 event, while Charanpreet (19.51m), Ritika (18.32m) and Sandhaya Devi (13.59m) won the top honours in the women U-20 event.