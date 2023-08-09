Anjali triumphs in javelin throw

Chandigarh, August 8
Anjali claimed gold medal in the girls’ U-8 category with a throw of 11.45m during the 2nd Chandigarh State Javelin Throw Athletics Championship at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Gurmahar Kaur (10m) and Tara Singh (9.94m) claimed the second and third positions, respectively.
In the boys’ U-8 category, Bhavy (14.31m), Abhimanyu (13.02m) and Natik (11.16m) claimed medals. Vikas Thapa (18.05m), Gurveer Singh (16.73m) and Randeep Chauhan (16.40m) won medals in the boys’ U-10 event. In the boys’ U-18 category, Harsh Rawat (62.82m), Krishananshu (42.04m) and Susheel Singh (36.11m) won the first three positions.
Mahak (19.40m), Aaradhaya Singh (15.90m) and Hitanshi (14.46m) won the top three positions in the girls’ U-12 event, while Charanpreet (19.51m), Ritika (18.32m) and Sandhaya Devi (13.59m) won the top honours in the women U-20 event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus