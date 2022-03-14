Anjali-Vaibhavi win doubles tennis title

Chandigarh, March 13
The pair of Anjali and Vaibhavi defeated Sandhya and Madhu (9-1) to win the women’s doubles final in the All-India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament at Lake Sports Complex here today.
Sanjeeta and Sonia claimed the third position by defeating Anita and Pooja (8-0).
The pair of Dr Mahinder and Surinder was awarded walkover against Dharmver Sharma and L Ahmad in the veteran’s doubles event.
JS Arun Raj won the men’s singles final by defeating Resham Singh (9-0). Dr Darshan claimed the third position by defeating Jeffy (8-5). In the veteran single’s semi-finals, Biju Mani defeated M Yamin (9-2) and Afsar Ali overpowered Bishno Malik (9-4). Yamin claimed the third position by defeating Maur (8-3).
In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Charan Singh Phogat and Sanjeeta defeated Deepak Yadav and Anita Chauhan (6-3), while Balkrishan Bhatia and Sonia defeated Shubham Kamboj and Pooja (6-1).
