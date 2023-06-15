Anjana of Tamil Nadu advances

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

Anjana Manikandan of Tamil Nadu logged an easy win (15-6 15-13) over Mahela Dasgupta of West Bengal in a girls’ U-15 final qualification round of the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 2nd Ashwini Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Vainavi Thaduri of Telangana defeated Karnataka’s Nidhi Atmaram 15-10 15-10, while Kerala’s Saniya Jose outplayed Bhavanthiga Ramkumar of Tamil Nadu 15-6 15-8. Maharashtra’s Yashwi Patel defeated Beeram Snigdha 15-5 15-7 and Delhi’s Vaishnavi Bhadauria overcame a tough challenge by Swathi Srikanthan 15-11 8-15 15-12.

Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni easily defeated Siona Gala 15-11 15-8 and Jasmitha Penneru defeated Ruhani 16-14 15-4. Selvasamruddhi Selvaprabhu of Karnataka faced a tough resistance from Rida Tanweer before logging a 13-15 15-8 18-16 win, whereas Haryana’s Joel Rana defeated Nandita Devi Laishram 15-9 15-8. Liyana Dutta also moved into the next round by defeating Juie Jadhav 11-15 15-7 15-12.

In the girls’ U-17 qualifying rounds, Aadhira Rajkumar defeated Tashvi Goel 15-10 15-4, Divyanshi Gautam outplayed Nakshatraa Jairaj 15-7 15-4, Sneha Lamba ousted Isha Satyan Patil 15-8 17-15 and Yashvi Bhat defeated Disha Santosh 15-3 15-9.

Gopesh logs win

Gopesh Singh won a see-saw battle against Manas Parwal 15-12 13-15 15-9 in a boys’ U-15 qualifier. Hardik Divyansh defeated Rohith Sivaprakash 15-11 15-10, while Neeraj Nair PS outplayed Shaman Anand 15-17 15-6 15-9. Aaryan Sethi also faced a tough fight from Suryadev Sarath Kumar before logging a 15-11 7-15 15-11 win, while Avadhut Kadam defeated Karan Sanjai Andavar Raj 15-6 15-3. Prakhar Tiwari outplayed Sahib 15-8 15-9, and Hari Krishna Veeram Reddy recorded a comeback win (9-15 15-11 19-17) over Harshit Khatri.