Ankit, Tanu advance into pre-quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Ankit Malik and Tanu Malik have advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the mixed doubles U-19 event in the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 30th Krishna Khaitan All India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament.

The pair defeated Akul Malik and Nimar Kaur Virk 21-14, 21-15 to move ahead in the event. In other matches, the team of Mayank Rana and Jiya Rawat overpowered Yudhajit Reddy and Brinda Shinde 21-17, 25-23, while Aaryan Sapiah and Taarini Suri gave a tough fight to Divyansh Rawat and Dianka Waldia before going down by 19-21, 22-20, 25-23. Vansh Dev and Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye defeated Aarya and Deepak 17-21, 21-18, 21-10.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ singles event, Haryana’s Anmol Kharb recorded a 21-11, 21-6 win over Siya Singh of Maharashtra to march into the pre-quarterfinals.

In other matches, Rijul Saini defeated Anika Sinha 21-17, 21-15. And Haryana’s Medhavi Nagar beat Sreshta Reddy 21-11, 21-14. In the men’s singles, Lalthazuala H of Mizoram defeated Neer Nehwal of Uttar Pradesh 21-17, 10-21, 21-17. In the boys’ doubles event, M Rana and S Saraswat prevailed over Ryan Ranjan and Divyansh Rawat 25-23, 21-12, while Vansh Dev and Ayaaz Malik outplayed Arya T and Sumith AR 19-21, 21-17, 21-13. The team of Vennala K and Anmol outplayed Rijul and Nimar Kaur Virk by 21-16, 22-20 in the girls’ doubles main draw, while Z Abbigail and D Kandarapu defeated Skiedeep Kour and Sarah Sharma 21-5, 21-14 in another match of the girls’ doubles event.