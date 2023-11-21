Anmol clinches badminton title

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 20

Haryana’s Anmol Kharb overcame a tough competition by second seed Tanvi Sharma to win the girls’ U-19 title, on the concluding day of the Yonex-Sunrise 30th Smt Krishna Khaitan All India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament. Anmol won the first game 21-13, but the second witnessed a see-saw battle which Tanvi won 21-23. In the final set, Anmol was in full swing as she recorded a 21-16 win for grabbing the title. Pranauv Ram N of Telangana was leading the boys’ U-19 final against Manipur’s Lalthazuala H 21-15 11-2, when the latter conceded the match in the second set.

Mayank Rana and Sanskar Saraswat won the boys’ U-19 doubles final by defeating Rohan Kumar Anandas Raj Kumar and Rahul Dravid Batti 21-15 2-16. Bharath Sanjai S and Pravandhika R defeated Bhavya Chhabra and Manya Ralhan 21-12 21-11 to win the mixed doubles title, while Vennala K and Anmol recorded a comeback 17-21 21-15 21-11 win over Taarini Suri and Shravani.

Best player of the tournament went to Lalthazuala, while Ankit Malik won the best player title in the boys’ category. Rijul and Medhavi Nagar won the title of the girls’ category.

#Panchkula