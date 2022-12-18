Annual athletics meet concludes

Chandigarh: The two-day 10th annual athletics meet of the primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, concluded on Saturday. Soma Mukhopadhyay, Principal, Junior Wing, awarded the winners. The event commenced with the display of various taekwando and self-defence techniques by students of Classes 1 to 5, followed by yoga performance by students of Class 3. Various races were conducted on the occasion. TNS
Students awarded degrees
Mohali: As many as 3,000 students of CGC, Landran, from engineering and non-engineering streams, were conferred with degrees at the 16th annual convocation of the institution. Students were honoured with gold (32), silver (18) and bronze medals (14).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...