Annual athletics meet concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The two-day 10th annual athletics meet of the primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, concluded on Saturday. Soma Mukhopadhyay, Principal, Junior Wing, awarded the winners. The event commenced with the display of various taekwando and self-defence techniques by students of Classes 1 to 5, followed by yoga performance by students of Class 3. Various races were conducted on the occasion. TNS

Students awarded degrees

Mohali: As many as 3,000 students of CGC, Landran, from engineering and non-engineering streams, were conferred with degrees at the 16th annual convocation of the institution. Students were honoured with gold (32), silver (18) and bronze medals (14).