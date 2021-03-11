Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The 63rd annual convocation of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, was held here. Professor Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, awarded the degrees. Over 1,000 graduates and postgraduates were conferred degrees. TNS

Students awarded

Chandigarh: As many as 800 students were awarded for their commendable performance in academics, sports and extracurricular activities while 42 faculty members were honoured for completing their PhD during the annual prize distribution function at GGDSDC, Sector 32, here. UT Adviser Dharam Pal awarded the winners. As many as 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and around 89 students were awarded the roll of honour, while 77 received college colour and 469 students were given the certificate of distinction. As many as 165 students received the certificate of merit.

Induction ceremony

Chandigarh: The induction ceremony of the senior cabinet was held at Bhavan Vidyalaya. The ceremony took place in a special assembly, where Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal conferred the badges on the newly appointed cabinet members. Himash Baweja and Miloni Tiwari took over as captains, while Prabhat Rajagopalan and Pranjul Chandel were appointed vice-captains. TNS

3-day annual art exhibition

Mohali: A three-day annual art exhibition was organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Chandigarh University, Gharuan campus. As many as 300 students displayed their talent in the form of paintings, applied arts and sculptures. Famed artist and academician Prof Ravinder Sharma was the guest of honour during the inaugural ceremony, whereas a number of other renowned artists visited the exhibition over the course of three days. TNS

Annual day & freshers’ meet

Dera Bassi: Sri Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Dera Bassi, celebrated its annual day and freshers’ meet, “Esperanza”. Divyansh Seth and Harkirat Kaur became Mr and Miss Fresher, respectively. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa awarded the winners, while vice-principal Dr Nandini Passi presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the students in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.