Annual convocation ceremony hosted

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, hosted a ceremony for the annual convocation of the first graduating batch of the Center for Online Education (COEd) at its main campus on December 2. As many as 950 students were awarded degrees on the occasion.

The school its 36th Annual-cum-Founders Day on the theme ‘One World One Family One Future’ at Tagore Theatre. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, CCPCR, and Navjeet Klair, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, were the chief guest and guest of honour on the occasion.

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector- 69, organised “Melodiosa”, an interschool musical event providing a platform to young artists to showcase their talent in music. The first prize was bagged by the Saint Kabir School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

A session on emotional well-being was held for the teachers of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS High Grounds. Neeraj Kumar, a trained counselor (psychologist), conducted a therapeutic session on emotional well-being.

The school celebrated its 11th Annual Day at Tagore Theatre. SAS Nagar SDM Chandra Jyoti Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was based on the theme ‘Progressive India’. From awe-inspiring dance sequences to insightful skits, students depicted the nation’s journey towards innovation and inclusivity

School students performed a musical extravaganza, “The Thesaurus of Colours”, followed by a prize distribution ceremony on their annual day function. Nearly 400 students showcased their talent.

The primary wing of the school organised the Annual Parents’ Day for classes I and II. Principal Inderpreet Kaur, principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, attended the event. The event started with a musical presentation by the school choir.

The school celebrated its Annual Day at Tagore Theatre. Festivities commenced with a welcome by Vice-Principal Namrata Jain, setting the stage for an enchanting evening. The evening concluded on a high note, with the audience showering accolades on the young performers.

Suhani Sharma, a student of Class XI at the school, clinched the top honor at the Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini, 2023. Her project, ‘Eco-Logs: Transforming cremations with sustainable innovations’, secured the first prize under the sub-theme ‘LiFE -Lifestyle for Environment’ at the state-level exhibition by State Council of Educational Research and Training, Chandigarh.