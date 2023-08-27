 Annual Inter-School Dance Competition organised : The Tribune India

  Annual Inter-School Dance Competition organised
Students present a dance item at Mount Carmel School.



Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The annual Inter-School Dance Competition (Twirls of Freedom) was organised at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. A total of 213 students participated in the competition. The first prize in Solo Dance Category was won by The Tribune School, Chandigarh,the Second Prize by St. Mary School, Chandigarh,the Third Prize by Delhi Public School, Chandigarh and Consolation Prize by St. Soldier International Convent School, Mohali. The First Prize in The Couple Dance Category was awarded to New Public School,Chandigarh ,the Second Prize was bagged by Delhi Public School,Chandigarh ,the Third Prize was bagged by Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib and Consolation prize by Gurukul Global School. The First Prize in Group Dance Category went to Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, the Second Prize was won by Lawrence Public Sr. Sec. School,Mohali ,the Third Prize by Stepping Stones International School. Consolation prize was bagged by Stepping Stones Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh.

Guru Nanak Public School, Sec 36-D

In an effort to raise awareness against child sexual offences and sexual harassment, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 D conducted an informative session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO). The session was conducted by Ms Ankita, POCSO consultant from Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Right (CCPCR). Principal Ms. Gurnam Kaur Grewal emphasized the role of society to create healthy environment for our future generation.

St Anne’s Convent School, Chd

St Anne’s Convent School hosted an exhilarating Interschool Art and Craft Competition with the theme “Artistic Odyssey.” Various tricity schools participated and got a chance to display their talents. Continuing the creative fervour, the School also hosted the Interschool Dance Competition themed “Unity in Diversity.” St Anne’s Convent School secured the top spot in the Inter-school dance competition as well as the Best Out of Waste category. Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School achieved the 2nd position, while in the Best Out of Waste, St Mary’s earned the 3rd position. St Mary’s also clinched the 1stposition in poster making, with Carmel Convent coming in 2nd and Infant Jesus in 3rd. In the group dance competition, Infant Jesus secured the 2nd place, and Chitkara International took the 3rd position.

St Xavier's Senior Secondary, Chd

The Social Studies department of St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 Chandigarh organised an inter school event "A Voyage Through Time" wherein 15 Schools of the Tricity took part in this mega event . The Event was organised under three categories. Dr. Ivorine Castellas congratulated the staff and students for the grand success of this mega event and gave away prizes to the winners

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

Keeping in mind the foundation of effective communication & recital skills, EXPRESSIONS- English Poetry Recitation Competition was held in the junior wing of St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. Children showcased the beauty of expressions, thoughts, feelings, rhyme & rhythm through their talent and confidence with great vigor. The Headmistress, Mrs. Cynthia Shear congratulated the winners and also said that recitation activities help students to build confidence as they learn to speak more accurately and persuasively about any piece of writing.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Shivalik Public School, Sector-78, Mohali, today organised a first-aid workshop for teachers, administrative staff and helpers on the school campus today. The participants were enlightened about basic life support skills and the CPR during the two-hour meeting. Principal Rupinder Kaur said, “We have seen and heard about instances in which the CPR and basic life support skills have come in handy to save a life. Every organisation should have such workshops.” Dr Chetan Goyal, the resource-person, delivered a presentation and a demonstration to help the participants understand the subject better. “First-aid is a temporary treatment, but it still plays a great role in keeping the situation in control,” Goyal stressed. The session was focused on the basics of first-aid. The teachers actively participated in the workshop.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A session underway at Hansraj Public School.

“Name and fame are the flip side of a difficult game called life . Behind the caked face and beautiful smile are countless tears and sleepless nights,” said noted singer Neha bhasin shared her musical journey while interacting with the students of Hansraj Public School this morning. Her performance attracted jubilation among the students and appreciation from the faculty of the school.

Orientation programme