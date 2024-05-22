Annual school play held

St Soldier's School

St Soldier's School, Panchkula, held its annual school play, 'Safarnama'. The theatrical experience captivated audiences with its amalgamation of five timeless stories. This year's production, presented by the students of classes 10 and 12, was a testament to the school's commitment to fostering creativity and artistic expression among its students.

Government Model High School

NSS, Panjab University (PU), celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day at Government Model High School, Khuda Jassu, under the guidance of PU’s NSS programme coordinator Parveen Goyal. Dr Sonia Sharma, PO, NSS (PU), talked to female students of classes 6 and 7 (aged 11-12 years) on the theme “Menstrual Hygiene for Young Girls”

Bhavan Vidyalaya

The Art Department of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, organised ‘Palettes Unbound’, an art workshop, at the school. Thirty artists showcased their talents through colourful canvases, intricate sketches and other art pieces. The workshop was inaugurated by school director-cum-senior principal Vineeta Arora. The event unleashed students’ creative potential, allowing them to tap into their artistic talents and explore a diverse range of art forms — including modern art, mandala art, and sketching. Arora congratulated the artists and expressed her delight at their enthusiasm.

DC Model Sr Sec School

DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula, hosted a one-day capacity building programme (CBP) focused on art integration across various subjects in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. The aim of the workshop was to not only enhance academic learning, but also to promote mental health and emotional well-being through creative expression and holistic education. PGT Physics, Birla School, Pilani (Rajasthan), Narender Kumar and PGT Biology, Learning Paths School, Sector 67, SAS Nagar, Charanjit Kaur Brar highlighted art integration as a pedagogical approach fostering interdisciplinary learning and creativity.

