Annual sports fest celebrated

Students take part in an event during the annual sports day of Manav Mangal school, Zirakpur.



Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur

The school celebrated its annual sports fest from November 14 to November 30. The highlights of the event were march-past by class X, pom-pom drill by class I and parachute drill by students of class II. Students of class III presented hoop drill, while those of class IV showcased flower drill. The event witnessed races such as shuttle run, cross-fit race, hop 'n' skip, cap the cone, treasure hunt and cross the river. The fest concluded with prize distribution by Principal Aneela Kinder.

Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 54th annual sports day. PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal presided over the event. Principal Arti and manager Lucy presented a robe of honour and a planter to the chief guest. A march-past by the contingents of all four Houses and the school band of the senior wing were conducted.

Satluj Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated its annual sports day. Krit Serai, Director-Principal of Satluj Group of Schools, was the chief guest. House march-past was appreciated by the gathering. A cultural programme consisting of group songs, dance and an impressive PT/Lezim drill and French song recitals was presented along with various track events. The winners were awarded certificates and trophies.

Paragon Senior Secondary, Mohali

The school held its 37th annual function, which was titled 'Aagaaz-2022'. The highlight of the event was a scintillating dance performance by students on 'Corona Victory' as it was the theme of the function. The programme included German dance, an English play, 'Mother's Day', qawwali, nukkad natak, a play on origin of life and many more items.

Manav Rachna International, Mohali

To inculcate the habit of reading in young minds and teaching them the usage of bookmarks while reading, Kindergartners of the school created do-it-yourself bookmarks using fabrics. The fun-filled activity unleashed their creativity.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A two-day workshop was conducted at the school to sensitise teachers to transforming assessment practice for assured student learning. Dr A Senthil Kumaran, co-founder and chief confluencer at The Learners Confluence, was the resource person on the occasion. He explained the new teaching methodologies that need to be incorporated as per the New Education Policy-2020 and the importance of planning to get better results.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

School students bagged laurels in 'Pantomathic', an inter-school quiz organised by St Kabir Public School. In the senior category, Megha Tayal and Gurnoor Singh won the first position, while Harshit Sharma and Guneet Singh clinched the second spot. Around 20 schools from the tricity and adjoining areas participated in the quiz.

