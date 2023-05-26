Another accused acquitted

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 25

Seven years after the police registered the case of alleged murder of Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) leader Pardeep Khatkar, the court has acquitted another accused, Amit Sehrawat, after the prosecution failed to prove charges. The court acquitted 12 accused in the case in 2021.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Mohinder Singh, a resident of Seenk village, Panipat district. He said on January 8, 2016, Pardeep Khatkar, along with others, came to the District Courts, Sector 43, for a case hearing. After the hearing, they went to Sector 44 where the accused allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons.

Mohinder alleged Sachin Nehra, Amit Sehrawat and their accomplices, who were armed with a pistol, a knife, swords and iron rods, attacked them. Pardeep suffered severe injuries in the attack and died on June 17, 2016. The police registered the case against Sachin Nehra, alias Dholia, and 13 others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 307, 427 and 506, added with 302, of the IPC, besides Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 34 police station here on January 8.

The police claimed the attack was a result of old rivalry among student groups. The police claimed Nehra was thrashed and stabbed three times by Pardeep at DAV College in July, 2015.

While the other accused were acquitted two years ago, Sehrawat was declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Amit Kumar Khairwal, counsel for the accused, argued before the court that Mohinder had died. After the death of the complainant, the entire prosecution story relied upon the testimony of its witness, Prince Cheema, but he did not support the prosecution version. The witness did not identify accused Sehrawat. Prince said he fell unconscious and did not know who attacked him.