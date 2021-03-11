Another arrest in Haryana police recruitment scam, count 94

Panchkula, May 18
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 94.
The suspect has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Sudhana village in Rohtak district. He had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.
A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station.
On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted a SIT to probe the scam.
Vijay Kumar, ACP (Headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said the suspect was arrested today and produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...