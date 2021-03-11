Another arrest in Haryana police recruitment scam, count 94

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 18

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 94.

The suspect has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Sudhana village in Rohtak district. He had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted a SIT to probe the scam.

Vijay Kumar, ACP (Headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said the suspect was arrested today and produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.