Another Bhupi Rana gang member in net

Panchkula, September 20
The Crime Branch of the local police today arrested another member of the Bhupi Rana gang. Two country-made pistols were recovered from him.
The suspect was identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Barwala village.
The police spokesman said a team of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, had arrested Vikrant, alias Chintu, from Barwala on September 13 with seven country-made pistols. During the remand, he had revealed that he was a member of the Bhupi Rana gang and was involved in illegal activities. He was interrogated by a Crime Branch team on September 18 by bringing Bhupi Rana from the Nabha jail on production warrant.
The third suspect in the case, Sahil, was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
