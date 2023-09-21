Another Bhupi Rana gang member in net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 20

The Crime Branch of the local police today arrested another member of the Bhupi Rana gang. Two country-made pistols were recovered from him.

The suspect was identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Barwala village.

The police spokesman said a team of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, had arrested Vikrant, alias Chintu, from Barwala on September 13 with seven country-made pistols. During the remand, he had revealed that he was a member of the Bhupi Rana gang and was involved in illegal activities. He was interrogated by a Crime Branch team on September 18 by bringing Bhupi Rana from the Nabha jail on production warrant.

The third suspect in the case, Sahil, was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

#Panchkula