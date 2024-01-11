Another blow to Chandigarh AAP, councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 10

In a blow to the city AAP and a boost to the BJP ahead of the mayoral polls, ward number 31 councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu joined the ruling party today.

He is the third Opposition councillor to have joined the BJP in the present MC term. Earlier, Congress councillors Devinder Singh Babla and Gurcharan Singh Kala had joined the saffron party.

For AAP, which had claimed the highest number of 14 seats of councillors in its MC poll debut in December 2021, it is the second blow. Previously, AAP councillor Taruna Mehta had joined the Congress.

After jumping ship, Billu, at a press conference held at the BJP office in Sector 33, said he joined the party as he got impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he further hoped development of his ward would pick up pace from now on. “I am very happy with the completion of Ram Mandir’s construction, which has further inspired me to join the BJP,” he added.

While addressing the press conference, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “After getting impressed with the guarantees of PM Modi, he has joined us.” Local MP Kirron Kher and former city party chief Sanjay Tandon, who were also present on the occasion, said Billu’s arrival would strengthen the BJP and he would be given due respect in the party.

Sources said the party’s vice-president Devinder Singh Babla was instrumental in getting Billu on board and was previously also at the forefront of efforts to bring Kala into the party fold.

Billu had been in touch with the BJP for past few days. Negotiations with him concluded last evening. Two more AAP councillors are said to be in touch with the ruling party. The sources said AAP had been approaching Congress councillors but could not convince anyone of them to join the Kejriwal-led party.

About a year ago, pictures of Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat joining AAP had gone viral, but she later denied to have ever joined the party.

Advantage BJP

With Billu joining the BJP, the number of ruling party’s votes in the MC House has reached 16 (15 councillors and ex officio member, i.e. MP). Now, AAP is left with only 12 councillors. The Congress has seven councillors and the SAD one in MC House.

No defection law in MC

As there is no anti-defection law in force for the Chandigarh MC, councillors switch loyalties to impact the mayoral polls. Moreover, secret ballot makes it easy for councillors to do cross-voting. The anti-defection law is in force in Parliament and state legislatures, and needs Parliament’s nod for its implementation in the city MC.

Billu impressed with PM’s guarantees: BJP After getting impressed with the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has joined us. — Jatinder Pal Malhotra, city BJP president Unethical on part of BJP: AAP It is unfortunate for Lakhbir whom we gave due respect in the party. It is unethical on part of the BJP. It is against the public mandate given to AAP. We will sit with our councillors to chalk out our strategy. — Prem Garg, senior AAP leader Congress alleges horse-trading We do not know what kind of washing machine the BJP has that the councillor they were accusing of graft is clean today. They are trying to tilt the mandate by indulging in horse-trading. — HS Lucky, Congress president

