Chandigarh: Another civil hospital gets chemist shop

Chandigarh, January 8
Now, the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, has got a chemist shop. On Wednesday, a chemist shop was opened at the Civil Hospital, Sector 22.
These chemist shops will run round the clock. The Health Department has planned a chemist shop each at the civil hospitals of Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45. Yash Pal Garg, Health Secretary, said, “The bidding for the shop at the Civil Hospital, Sector 45, is going on.”
The department had recently opened three more chemist shops at the GMSH-16, including a Jan Aushadhi store. Earlier, a sole chemist had been operating on its premises for the past 29 years.
