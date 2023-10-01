Another DAV-10 shooter wins Asian Games medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Shooter Sarabjot Singh, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, won the 10m air pistol mixed team silver during the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian pair was beaten by world champion marksman Zhang Bowen and compatriot Jiang Ranxin, who logged a 16-14 victory in the shoot-off for the top podium finish.

Sarabjot, who had won the men’s 10m air pistol team gold with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, looked on course to bring India its seventh gold in the mixed team event partnering Divya, but a few poor shots during the latter part of the shoot-off undid the good work done by the pair in the qualification round.

An MA student at DAV College, Sarabjot hails from Ambala and trains under coach Abhishek Rana. He had earlier won a gold medal each at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championship in Baku (Azerbaijan) and at ISSF World Cup in Bhopal.

