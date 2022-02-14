Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 13

Railway overhead bridge (ROB) on the Chandigarh-Ambala railway line here has missed several deadlines since 2019 and the new deadline for the project now is March 31 this year. Not just the local residents feel virtually isolated due to poor connectivity but they also have to spend extra money on fuel as they are forced to take a longer route to reach other parts of the city.

“Unlike usual connectivity through Industrial Area, we are compelled to drive at least 4 km extra (one side) to reach the other side of Panchkula through the K-Area lights point, which remains busy throughout the day,” said Dev Raj, a resident of Sector 19.

“I challenge the Mayor to resign from the post if the project misses another deadline,” he said. He attributed architectural and technical reasons for the delay in the completion of the project.

Some residents of the area have complained about the delay caused to ambulances and fire engines in reaching their destinations because of the poor connectivity.

The foundation stone of the project worth Rs35 crore was laid by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in February 2019. Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who has been regularly reviewing the project, said he had given instructions to the officials concerned to complete the project soon. Citing Covid-19 as the main reason for the delay, Gupta said the pending work on the part of the Railways caused the delay in the completion of the project. “The Railways has assured us of completion of their work by March 20. I have been told by the PWD (B&R) officials that from there on, it will be a matter of just 10 days,” he said.

