Another death claim refuted by PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Amid reports of death of a chronic liver patient after giving Terlipressin injection, the PGI authorities refuted the claim, saying of five patients who received the injection to treat hepatorenal syndrome (when kidneys stop working well in patients with serious liver problems) and developed skin necrosis, four were also getting other vasoconstrictors such as noradrenaline.

“Also they had other factors like low blood pressure, infections. These were patients with acute chronic liver failure and uncompensated cirrhosis with liver cancer. Some were on ventilator and inotrope to maintain blood pressure. Therefore, it is very difficult to pinpoint a single drug or factor that would have caused skin necrosis. Possibly it will be multifactorial,” they claimed.

