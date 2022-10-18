Another death claim refuted by PGI

Chandigarh, October 17
Amid reports of death of a chronic liver patient after giving Terlipressin injection, the PGI authorities refuted the claim, saying of five patients who received the injection to treat hepatorenal syndrome (when kidneys stop working well in patients with serious liver problems) and developed skin necrosis, four were also getting other vasoconstrictors such as noradrenaline.
“Also they had other factors like low blood pressure, infections. These were patients with acute chronic liver failure and uncompensated cirrhosis with liver cancer. Some were on ventilator and inotrope to maintain blood pressure. Therefore, it is very difficult to pinpoint a single drug or factor that would have caused skin necrosis. Possibly it will be multifactorial,” they claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...