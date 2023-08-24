Another FIR lodged against two agents held for visa fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Two immigration consultants have been arrested for allegedly duping a Bathinda resident of Rs 7.43 lakh. The police claimed 17 more complaints of cheating had been received against the accused, totalling a fraud of Rs 57 lakh.

Complainant Gurcharan Singh alleged Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi Saab, Manpreet Singh Brar, Pushpinder Kaur, Jyoti Mehra and others of BB Council, Sector 17, had cheated him of Rs 7.43 lakh on the pretext of providing study visa for Canada. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station on August 8.

The police said following an investigation, Ravinder (25) and Manpreet (50) were arrested on August 20. Police sources said Rs 12 lakh, 51 passports, 183 cheques of clients, 10 affidavits executed between the accused and their clients, a laptop, a CPU, three mobile phones and a car had been seized. The accused were produced in a court today, which remanded them to judicial custody after which the police arrested them in another case and got their two-day remand.