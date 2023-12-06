Another murder in Sector 25 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

In less than a week, another youth has been murdered at Sector 25, exposing the lawlessness prevailing in the area.

The police said Ajay (21), who lived in shanties at Sector 25, was allegedly attacked with rods and sticks by Dharminder of Mohali, Ajay and Sabu, both residents of Sector 25, and Sapati of Dhanas, on the night of Sunday while he was returning from a party.

The victim was admitted to the PGI where he succumbed to injuries today.

Ajay has been arrested. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Meanwhile, the victim’s kin blocked the Dhanas road for around an hour. On November 29, Mukul Patil (18), a BA first year student, was stabbed by two juveniles in Sector 25. He died at the PGI on December 3.