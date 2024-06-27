 Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

Do not accept joining report of Dr Surjit Singh till next date of hearing, orders CAT

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

The post of the Dean (Academics) is going to be vacated on June 30 when Dr Naresh Panda retires.



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 26

Dr RK Ratho, professor and head of the Department of Virology, PGI, has also staked claim to the post of Dean (Academics) of the PGI. Ratho is the second professor of the institute who has moved the tribunal staking claim after Dr Naresh Panda.

In an application filed before the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) through counsel Rohit Seth, he said Panda was superannuating on June 30 and he was the next senior-most eligible faculty member of the institute after Panda.

Ratho said Panda had earlier filed the application against the order dated March 8 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide which Dr Surjit Singh had been appointed as Dean (Academic). He said on his application the Bench in its order dated March 11 had directed the PGI Director not to accept the joining report of Dr Surjit Singh as Dean (Academics) till the next date of hearing.

Ratho also prayed for similar interim relief and said during pendency of the present application, the operation of order dated March 8 should be stayed. He said when the post of the Dean (Academics) is going to be vacated on June 30, he is the next in line in seniority as per the recommended panel sent by the PGI Director to the ministry. In accordance with this, he should be considered for the post of the dean and in the interregnum be given the officiating charge of the post based on seniority as given to Panda.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Ministry of Health and PGI Director submitted that the present application was premature as no cause of action had arisen as on date.

After hearing the arguments Ramesh Singh Thakur, Member (J) of the tribunal, said the main ground for challenging the action of the respondents was that they had recommended and prepared the panel of faculty for the post of Dean (Academic) and the name of Dr Surjit Singh was not in the panel.

The applicant contended that earlier Panda had filed an application, wherein this tribunal had passed an order and the respondents were directed not to accept the joining report of Dr Surjit Singh.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that after Panda’s retirement the applicant was the next in line in the seniority list as well as in the panel for the post of Dean (Academic).

The tribunal after considering the matter was of the view that the application involved a similar question as listed for consideration on July 3.

In order to maintain judicial propriety and while taking into account that the applicant is at number 2 in the panel for post of Dean (Academic), some protection has to be granted. Resultantly, respondents were directed not to accept any joining report till the next date, the tribunal said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

7
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

8
Diaspora

Indian-American couple sentenced to prison for forcing relative to work at gas station

9
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

10
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Om re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...

PM praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

PM Narendra Modi praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Chandigarh: Consumer panel orders bank to refund Rs 4.62L

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon