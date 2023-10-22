 Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

MC claims it will be cleared under the ongoing project

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

A fresh pile of garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping site on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 21

Even as work to clear two dumps at Dadu Majra is underway, a fresh pile of waste has come up at the site, leaving local residents worried.

However, the Municipal Corporation has stated that the fresh pile of waste will be cleared under the existing biomining contract. Aakanksha Enterprises has been carrying out the Rs 68-crore biomining work to clear 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the dumping site under the Phase II of the project since November last year. Under the Phase 1 (Rs 33 crore) of the project, 5 lakh MT of legacy waste was biomined by SMS Limited.

No fresh waste at site from Dec

Work to set up a temporary composting plant to process the city’s wet waste is already underway at the Dadu Majra dumping ground. From December, the entire 374 metric tonne of waste produced by the city daily will be processed at this plant. At present, only up to 200 MT of garbage is processed. The remaining waste is being dumped at the Dadu Majra site, adding to the garbage pile there. It is being claimed that no fresh waste will be dumped there from December.

Amid concerns of the local residents about a fresh waste pile coming up at the dumping ground, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “It is obvious that the pile of fresh waste is coming up as we currently do not have a wet processing plant, which processes entire day’s garbage. With a temporary plant becoming functional in December, we will not have any fresh garbage after that. As far as the new dump is concerned, it will be cleared under the ongoing project. As per the conditions of the regular contract, we can enhance the cost by up to 25 per cent.”

Local residents apprehensive

Despite so much money being spent on the project, another pile of waste has come up. This fresh pile is of the height of a four-storey building. We do not believe that this much of garbage will be biomined under the ongoing Phase II of the project. — Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee

Meanwhile, the local residents raised concerns despite the MC claims that it is going to clear the entire dump by early next year. Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee, a body of local residents, said, “Despite so much money being spent on the project, another pile of waste has come up. We can see this fresh pile, which is of the height of a four-storey building, at the site. We do not believe that this much of garbage will be biomined under the ongoing Phase II of the project.”

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

