Another suspect held in Gharuan firing case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 30

A day after the police nabbed Anil Bishnoi, a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, in connection with the August 21 firing incident in Gharuan, cops have also arrested his accomplice, Tajinderpal Singh, alias Pappal.

The police have seized five pistols, four live rounds, three empty shells and one stolen motorcycle from his possession. The police said that when cops approached Tajinderpal to arrest him, he jumped off the roof of his house in a bid to evade arrest and wound up with a fractured leg. Earlier, on August 29, the police had arrested Bishnoi, who belongs to Sirsa, on the Airport Road near Chhat village. The police said the car-borne suspect, who was alone at the time of the arrest, fired two to three rounds at the cops. When the cops fired shots in the air in warning, Bishnoi accidentally shot at his own foot in the melee and had to surrender. He was later taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

A case was registered at the Zirakpur police station under Sections 307, 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act on August 29.

DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “Bishnoi was recently involved in a firing case involving an industrialist in Gharuan. The police were on the lookout for him. Another person involved in the shooting has also been arrested.”

5 pistols, 4 live rounds seized

The police have seized five pistols, four live rounds, three empty shells and one stolen motorcycle from his possession. The police said that when cops approached Tajinderpal to arrest him, he jumped off the roof of his house in a bid to evade arrest and wound up with a fractured leg.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Mohali #Punjab gangsters