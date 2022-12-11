Another tenant told to vacate Sec 17 SCO co-owned by MP, kin

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 10

Dr Aman Inder Singh, Rent Controller, UT, has ordered Raj Kumar, proprietor of M/s Telecom Electronics, to vacate a portion of the third floor of SCO 18 in Sector 17 and hand over the vacant possession of the premises to Kanwal Thakar Singh, sister of MP Kirron Kher, in a period of two months.

Telecom Electronics is the second tenant, who has been ordered by the court to vacate the SCO of late. Earlier, the court had directed a jeweller to vacate the premises.

Singh had filed the rent petition under Section 13-B of the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, as extended to the UT of Chandigarh, for eviction of the tenant.

Telecom Electronics opposed the rent petition on various grounds. The counsel for the tenant argued that the petitioner failed to prove that premises was needed by the applicant and her husband for bona fide personal necessity. The counsel argued that the petitioner’s need could not be termed as bona fide since she had not examined her husband for whom she was seeking eviction. He also questioned the status of the applicant as an NRI.

On the other hand, Singh in her petition stated that she required the building to set up a health centre-cum-gymnasium-cum-spa on the first, second and third floors of the SCO.

Singh and her sister Kirron Kher own 50 per cent share in the commercial unit.

After hearing of the arguments, the court rejected the contention of the tenant regarding the co-owner’s demand for the premises for personal necessity.

“The petitioner has specifically pleaded that her husband wants to set up a business for sale of computer systems, as well as a computer software development and training centre on the ground floor and mezzanine floor. Besides she also wants to set up a health centre-cum-gymnasium-cum-spa on the first, second and third floors,” the court observed in the order.

In view of this, the respondent was ordered to be evicted from the premises within a period of two month from the date of the order.

The court had earlier ordered eviction of other tenants — M/s Trendsetters, M/s Dullah House, M/s Davinder S Jaaj and Co — from the SCO.