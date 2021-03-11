Ans, Divnoor walk away with badminton titles

Chandigarh, August 20
Ans Kumar Khare, a trainee of the Sector 38 Sports Complex, defeated Abhijay Anand to win the boys’ U-11 final during the ongoing Chandigarh State Badminton Championship. Khare logged a (21-12, 21-11) win to claim the title.
Divnoor Kaur, a trainee of the Sector 50 Sports Complex, won the girls’ U-11 title by defeating Sukhsehaj Kaur (21-7, 21-12).
In the girls’ U-19 doubles title clash, Milli Verma and Nimar Kaur Virk overpowered Khwahish Mannotra and Raissa Bhanot (21-7, 21-9), whereas the pair of Arpital Malik and Nikita won the women’s doubles title by defeating Ishita and Yashika (21-19, 21-14).
In the boys’ U-19 singles semi-finals, Samarveer defeated Ekjot Saini (21-9, 21-15) and Vaibhav Mehra blanked Deepinder (21-9, 9-21, 21-16). Abhijay Anand reached the boys’ U-11 final by defeating Jorawar Singh Dhiraj (21-8, 21-10). He will be facing Khare, who defeated Mudit Bhansali (21-18, 21-15), in the title clash slated on Sunday. In the girls’ U-19 semis, top seed Rijul Saini defeated Nimar Kaur Virk (21-8, 21-11) and Milli Verma defeated Shagunpreet Kaur (21-10, 21-13).
In the men’s semis, Abhishek Saini defeated Kevin Wong (21-10, 21-14) and Dhruv Bansal faced a tough resistance from Gurbaksh Saini before logging a (21-18, 19-21, 21-15) victory. In the girls’ U-11 semis, Divnoor Kaur defeated Chesta Gupta (21-12, 21-5) and Sukhsehaj Kaur blanked Saanvi Sharma (21-12, 21-10). Garima Singh reached the women’s semis by defeating Yashika (21-9, 21-13), whereas Milli Verma logged a comeback (16-21, 21-16, 21-16) win over Rijul. The pair of Atishya Saxena and Sarthak Madaan defeated Deepinder and Udayveer (21-16, 21-14) to move into the boys’ U-19 doubles final. In another semis, Krishna Sharma and Rehann Phutela ousted Ekjot Saini and Keshav Chaudhary (21-17, 21-17).
In men’s doubles semis, Abhishek Saini and Rajat Saini defeated Ashish Sharma and Varun Sharma (21-9, 21-5), while Abhinav and Pankaj outplayed Dhruv Bansal and Gurbaksh Saini (21-11, 19-21, 21-14). Vaibhav Mehra and Nimar Kaur Virk won their mixed doubles semis against Udayveer and Samreen Kaur Sandhu (21-12, 22-20). The pair will now face Piyush Chauhan and Raissa Bhanot, who defeated Sarthak Madaan and Khwahish Mannotra (11-21, 21-19, 21-18), in the final.
In the mixed doubles semis, Samarveer Tsba Rijul defeated Paurush Dhawan and Arpital (21-18, 21-12), while Kevin Wong and Ishita ousted Gurbaksh and Yashika (21-23, 21-15, 21-12).
