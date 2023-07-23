Ans Kumar Khare, Chesta Gupta march into semifinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Chesta Gupta and Ans Kumar Khare marched into the girls’ and boys’ u-11 semifinals, respectively, on the second day of the Yonex Sunrise Chandigarh State Mini (u-11, u-13) & Sub Junior (u-15, u-17) Badminton Championship at the Sector 38 Sports Complex and Centre of Excellence for Badminton. In the girls’ U-11 quarterfinals, Chesta defeated Vanya Thakur 21-10, 21-8 to march ahead in the championship. Arnaaz Kaur also moved into the final-four stage by beating Janisha 21-12, 21-16, and Sirat Baidwan ousted Aadya Singh Meena 21-15, 21-15. Saanvi Sharma easily overpowered Amarya Sharma 21-10, 21-4. In the boys’ u-11 quarterfinals, Khare outclassed Gaurav Singh 21-5 21-4 and Ridhav Goyal prevailed over Rudraksh Raheja 21-15, 21-14. Luvyaan Singh faced a tough resistance from Hiyan Yadav before logging a 26-24, 21-13 win and Kushal defeated Pranay Garg 21-17, 21-9.

In the boys’ U-13 doubles quarterfinals, the pair of Girivar Phutela and Kushal prevailed over Gurleen Kumar and Veeransh Goyal 21-3, 21-9. Abhijay Anand and Khare outclassed Agamvir Singh and Mudit Bansali 21-13, 21-13. In the girls’ u-13 category, Glory Katoch moved into the semis by overpowered Chaitanya Sharma 21-4, 21-12. Jaya Verma trounced Aadya Singh Meena 21-11, 21-9, and Avni Rai ousted Vanni Panchal 21-14, 21-17. Kabit Ahhad Kaur Dhiraj also moved into the next round by beating Vanya Lal 21-6, 21-14. Anika Sharma moved into the girls’ u-15 semis by outclassing Aakriti 21-10, 21-12. Samikshya Senapati overcame Kashvi Parmar 21-16, 21-11, Vanshika beat Aadya 21-6, 21-8 and Ridhima Saini outshined Divnoor Kaur 21-5, 21-9. In the boys’ U-15 quarterfinals, Kushagr Bajaj ousted Gurtaaj Singh 21-13 21-9, Ishit Rehal recorded a comeback 10-21, 21-16, 21-8 win over Aditya Rasali, Arnav defeated Ishvinder Singh 21-11, 23-21 and Nimit Pal ousted Sushain Bindal 21-11, 21-12. Viraj Singh won the boys’ u-13 quarterfinal fight against Yug Parmar 22-20, 19-21, 21-17, while Aarush Sharma overcame Shreyansh Garg 21-17, 21-19. Mudit Bhansali ousted Arnav Walia 21-4, 21-8 and Khare prevailed over Agamvir Singh 21-2, 21-7 in the other two quarterfinals.

Krishna Sharma defeated Rana Rudra Pratap 21-17, 21-18 to cement his place in the boys’ u-17 semis. Uday Rana took down Aditya Gautam 21-18, 21-7, Rehaan Phutela ousted Suryansh Raghav 23-21, 21-15 and Aryaman Dhull beat Divyansh Dewali 21-14, 21-16. In the girls’ u-17 quarterfinals, Raissa Bhanot triumphed over Mihika Thakur 21-16, 21-8 and Ashnoor Kaur ousted Aujasvi 21-13, 21-12.