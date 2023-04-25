Ansh Garg shines with bat, scores ton

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 24

A timely century by Ansh Garg helped Patiala score 376 runs against Gurdaspur on the opening day of the quarterfinals of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-16 Tournament.

Patiala skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. Playing at their home ground, Dhruv Pandove Stadium, the hosts posted 376/6 in 90 overs. Garg came up with a timely 119 off 157 balls, with 18 boundaries, to help the hosts gain a commanding position. Manteg Singh (60 off 83 balls, with six boundaries), Sagar Virk (58 off 83balls, with two boundaries) and Gunar Kohli (53 off 120 balls, with six boundaries) were the highest run getters for Patiala. Akashdeep Singh claimed two wickets for the bowling side.

Playing at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, the Muktsar Sahib lads were bundled out for 164 against Fatehgarh Sahib. Batting first, Muktsar Sahib batters scored 164 runs in 72 overs with the help of Kabir Singh (69 off 105 balls, with 13 boundaries). Samarpreet Singh (4/28) and Prasannjit Singh Goraya (4/13) shared four wickets each, while Aryan Sharma accounted 2/29 for the bowling side.

In reply, the Fatehgarh Sahib lads was playing at 91/1 in 26 overs at the draw of the stumps. Arman Preet Rai scored an unbeaten 47 off 72 balls. Ishant Chawla posted an unbeaten 39 off 68 balls. Saksheya Khuran claimed the only wicket of the innings.

Arjun bolsters Jalandhar innings

Jalandhar opener Arjun Rajput helped the side to score 380 runs against Barnala. On the opening day, the side scored 380/7 in 90 overs as Rajput contributed 154 off 167 balls, with 20 boundaries and four sixes. Pariman Singh (70 off 172 balls, with five boundaries) was the other notable scorer for the side. Labhveer Singh claimed four wickets for the bowling side.

In another match, Moga lads were trailinig by 86 runs against Faridkot. After putting to bat first, Faridkot were bundled out for 169 runs in 69 overs. Sanhedeep Singh (60 off 85 balls, with 10 boundaries) was the highest run-getter for Faridkot. Tanmay Goyal (5/60) claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Harish Kumar and Raghav Singla claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Moga scored 73/1 in 28 overs at the draw of the stumps. Harish Kumar posted an unbeaten 32 off 55 balls, while Sagareashver Khattri added an unbeaten 26 off 82 balls. Saksham took one wicket for the bowling side.