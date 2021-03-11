Anti-Corruption Front stages protest in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Members of the Atrocities and Anti-Corruption Front, led by its president Balwinder Singh Kumbhra, today staged a dharna outside the office of the Municipal Corporation against various irregularities in the MC.

Kumbhra said information sought under the Right to Information Act had not been provided to an applicant even after 40 days. The crossing near Greshan Hospital was so congested that many people had lost their lives in accidents there. Their repeated requests for installation of traffic lights and speed humps at the crossing have fallen on deaf ears.

He said Manjit Singh, a resident of Kumbhra village, had filed an application to the MC a year ago. He had alleged that the construction of a multi-storey building (a PG accommodation) had caused damage to his house. The building inspectors, instead of taking action against the building owner, were just doing formality by issuing notices to the owner.

Kumbhra said in another case, Amandeep Singh, Raj Kumar, Praveen Kumar, all residents of Ward No. 32 of Sohana, had complained against Pushwinder Kaur for constructing a multi-storey PG accommodation, but no action had been taken against her by the MC.