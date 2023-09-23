Anti-dengue drive: Mosquito larvae found at three sites in pvt hospital

Mohali, September 22
Stepping up the ‘Har Shukarwar, Dengue te Vaar’ campaign, the Health Department today conducted surprise checks in various private hospitals, clinics and labs across the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja and his team visited Max Hospital and supervised the inspection of containers, pots, coolers, refrigerators and boxes.
Mosquito larvae were found at three sites on the hospital premises during the drive. The hospital authorities were directed to not allow stagnant water to accumulate anywhere.
Dr Mahesh said a warning was given to the hospital authorities and a penalty would be imposed if larvae were found again.
He added that dengue testing and treatment is available free of cost in government hospitals across the district.
