Anti-encroachment drive: Chandigarh reclaims 4 acres of government land

Chandigarh, March 10
The UT Engineering Department today carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive in Sector 52 and Kajheri village on the government land which was in unauthorised occupation.
The drive covers various unauthorised constructions such as temporary washing service stations, building material suppliers, building structure, nurseries, kabaris, shops, residences and hutments. The demolition drive was carried out with the active support of the enforcement team of the Estate Office in the presence of Revenue and LAO staff as well as heavy police force.
About 32 structures were removed during the drive. As many as 4 acres of land was made free from encroachment. In compliance with the commitment of the UT Administration to make Chandigarh free from encroachment, such demolition drive will be continued in the near future for removal of unauthorised constructions done on the government land.
